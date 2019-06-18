Popular intersection to see upgrades

WEBB CITY, Mo. —

A busy intersection between Joplin and Webb City will soon see some upgrades.

Plans call for a new driving surface where Hall Street turns into Duquesne Road at the junction with Zora Street. More and more traffic has been using the intersection, prompting the cities of Joplin and Webb City to work together to mill and resurface the area.

“Right now, the amount of truck traffic is that is coming off of 249 and going up to the enterprise area there on Hall Street is pretty heavy, and it causes a lot of ruts and problems with the pavement,” said Carl Francis, City Admin

There are also long term plans to improve the intersection. The city of Joplin’s Capital Improvement Sales Tax earmarks more than $3 million to widen Zora into a three Lane Road.