Pop-up bakery gives Joplin students hands-on experience

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at Joplin High School don’t have to go far to find a tasty treat.

A pop-up bakery is operating on campus, a project of the culinary arts program at Franklin Tech. The shop, called Sweet Tooth, offers everything from cake pops and marshmallow treats to a variety of smoothies.

It’s giving students a taste of the real world, including ordering supplies, baking treats, and figuring out how much it all costs.

Jason McKinney, Franklin Tech Teacher, said, “We did our soft opening on Wednesday of last week. And I am proud to say that we were in the black by the end of the day. With the exception of my frequent runs to Walmart, everything has been going smashing.”

The pop-up shop opened for business last week and will wrap up operations on Friday. But teachers are already getting requests for future projects like pop-up tacos or burritos.