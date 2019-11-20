Poor growing season impacting Christmas tree prices

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you swear by a real Christmas tree for the holiday season, you may be paying more for it than in years past.

Less than ideal growing conditions in some of the country’s biggest tree growing states like Oregon and the Carolinas may have you paying more than last year.

Albert Farris has been selling trees in Joplin since 1979.

Fortunately, he says the trees he got in today are from Wisconsin and says the growing conditions there have been just fine.

He says he’s keeping his prices the same.

“They are exactly the same as they have been for five years. They’re actually going to get a bargain this year because the trees are much larger, and they couldn’t get our whole load on because of the size of the trees.”

Farris says people are buying trees much earlier in recent years than when he first opened his greenhouse.

He never sold them before Thanksgiving before, but that’s not the case anymore.

He says it will take a couple of days to get the trees in water and ready to sell.