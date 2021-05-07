Polo the golden retriever helps Riverton students

RIVERTON, Ks. – The newest faculty member at Riverton High School is also its furriest.

Polo is a golden retriever – and is the district’s new certified assistance dog. Riverton Guidance Counselor Brad Hunt is his handler.

Hunt had been on a waiting list for three years before he underwent training. He says he was first inspired to get a service animal during a conference 15-years ago.

Brad Hunt, Riverton High School Counselor, said, “I was in a workshop and saw another counselor bring in a lab actually, a professional service dog, and I just knew I wanted to have one, I wanted to be able to provide one for my school.”

Polo will also serve the elementary and middle schools in Riverton. He’s equipped to pull wheelchairs and, of course, offer emotional support.