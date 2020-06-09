PITTSBURG, Ks. — The polls are now open to vote for Pittsburg’s new city flag.

There are three different designs, all submitted by Pittsburg residents.

This one is inspired by Pittsburg State, donning colors of red and gold.

And the blue comes from the mining industry that started in the Southeast Kansas town that has helped them flourish.

This design was inspired by the Balkans that traveled to Pittsburg to work in the mining and railroad industries.

Those symbols stand for a couple of things, railroads, zinc and mining.

This last one stands for the pickaxes miners had to use.

This flag also symbolizes wheat, the Balkans banner and Pittsburg state.

Voting will be open until June 13th.

The winner will be chosen on June 20th.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6ZKF8KR?fbclid=IwAR1rg_MWaNrXZVlREkNT7fYkEYm4ktYA1UHfug2d1GuDJIxKDqLSDi9dl6c———