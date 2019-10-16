Polling place map looks to make voting more accessible to Jasper County residents

Jasper County voters now have a new tool to make casting a ballot a little easier.

The elections website now has a updated listing for all polling places in the county. Just click on your address on the digital map and it links to the site where you vote by name and address.

The website also covers your voting precinct, electoral district, and more.

“You can even click on other links in here that shows a list, a PDF file of the polling locations, as well as if you want to register to vote, there’s links as well,” explained Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis.

To view the polling place map, click here.