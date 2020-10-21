Poll workers not required to wear masks according to ADH

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters report poll workers not wearing masks at polling places.

The Arkansas Department of Health, however, does not require masks be worn at voting sites.

“We strongly encourage voters, poll watchers and poll workers to wear face coverings,” said Channing Barker, Benton County Communications Director, “We will not infringe on your ability to vote if you choose not to wear one.”

The Face Coverings Directive released by the Arkansas Department of Health in late July states that masks are not required for, “persons voting, assisting voters, serving as poll watchers, or actively performing election administration duties; however, face coverings are strongly encouraged.”

In addition to Benton County, Washington county follows the directive as well.

“At this point, we are following the recommendations of Governor Asa Hutchinson regarding masks and social distancing,” the Washington County Election Commission website says.

Early voting in Arkansas opened Monday.