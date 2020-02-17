Women combine baking with activism in ‘Rage Baking’

The Kavanaugh hearings sparked an awakening for one of the cookbook’s authors.

Tina Fey made the term “sheet-caking” popular back in 2018 when she appeared on “Saturday Night Live” and manically ate a sheet cake as a way to get out her rage at the state of the country.

“I know a lot of us are feeling anxious,” Fey said. “We’re asking ourselves, ‘What can I do? I’m just one person. What can I do?’”

“Order a cake with the American flag on it, like this one,” she said, answering her own question as she picked up a fork. “And, um, just eat it.”

Take it from Tina Fey and get yourself a sheet cake.

A few months after that now-famous “SNL” skit, chef Kathy Gunst expressed her rage at the Congressional testimonies and questioning of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh by going into her kitchen and baking.

“I listened [to the Kavanaugh hearings] obsessively and became more and more enraged with what I was watching and what I was hearing and how I felt that Dr. Blasey Ford, who was risking everything and speaking her truth was not rally being listened to,” Gunst told “Good Morning America.” “The science of baking became very soothing to me, the idea that if you measure your flours and you put in all your ingredients and you whip the butter, you will get results.”

“That was very soothing to me during a time that I felt everything was erupting,” said Gunst, a cookbook author, writer and resident chef for NPR’s “Here and Now.”

Gunst soon found she was not alone in turning to her oven to deal with her rage at the world on everything from the #MeToo movement to abortion rights under threat to the non-shattering of the glass ceiling when Hillary Clinton lost the presidency in 2016.

Gunst discovered the type of baking she and so many other women were doing even had its own name — rage baking — and its own hashtags, #ragebaking and #ragebakers.

The new book “Rage Baking” documents the baking and women’s movement that Gunst stumbled into. It is written by Gunst and her co-author Katherine Alford, a 20-year veteran of the Food Network.

“When the right to a wedding cake goes all the way to the Supreme Court, baking is about more than just butter and eggs and flour,” said Alford, referring to the recent court case involving Christian bakers in Oregon who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

“Plus the whole thing of baking is you have to be really present and it’s very Zen-like and you put it all together and then you wait, trusting that you’ve put it all together,” she said. “And the result of baking is always shared so it is about community too.”

Gunst and Alford reached out to dozens of women chefs, artists and activists who in total contributed more than 50 easy-to-follow recipes to the cookbook, along with an essay for each recipe. The cookbook contains tongue-in-cheek headlines like “The revolution will be catered,” “No more humble pie” and “Whisk, fold, knead, rise up,” and recipes with names like “Not taking any more ‘sheet’ cake.”

"Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women's Voices" features recipes and essays from women.

“Women have been doing this for a long, long time,” said Alford, noting that when President Trump was elected in 2016 women met in their living rooms over coffee and homemade cake and ultimately hundreds of thousands of people turned up at women’s marches across the country.

“I sort of liken rage baking to our version of comfort food,” she said. “After Sept. 11 we saw this explosion of comfort food and people taking back to their kitchens for comfort and now we’re seeing people take back to their kitchens with rage with all the things that are happening in the country.”

Both Gunst and Alford stress that rage baking is not about encouraging women to spend their time in the kitchen and “all will be well.” It’s the exact opposite, with them hoping the cookbook inspires action and even a new type of virtual bake sale to support female candidates and organizations that support women’s rights.

“If you look back at women’s history, we take five steps forward and then we get kicked back, so I don’t think our rage is going to disappear anytime soon,” said Gunst. “We are simply offering a conversation and voices and recipes to try and generate more conversation, more thought and give people a place to try and work some of this through.”

Gunst said she found herself pleasantly surprised with a “sense of hope” after completing the cookbook.

“It’s made me realize again the strength of women when they bond together and the strength of community, whether it’s in or outside the kitchen,” she said. “I hope that women will also come away with a sense of hope and motivation.”

“Rage Baking” is available online and in bookstores now.