Trump to hold Des Moines rally days before Iowa caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Iowa just days before the state holds its election kickoff caucuses.

Trump’s reelection campaign announced Monday that he will be rallying supporters in Des Moines on Jan. 30, four days before the contest for the Democratic nomination formally gets underway.

“President Trump looks forward to celebrating the good news of the Trump economy and the vast accomplishments of his administration with the Hawkeye State,” Michael Glassner, the campaign’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Trump’s campaign has scheduled a series of events in states across the country to keep him in the spotlight and give him a platform to make his case directly to voters as the impeachment case against him heads toward the Senate. He’ll be speaking in Milwaukee on Tuesday at a rally that will serve as counterprogramming to the next Democratic primary debate. And he’ll be in Wildwood, New Jersey, later this month to celebrate Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s decision to switch from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party following Trump’s impeachment by the House.

