JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The group, the Southwest Missouri Democrats is currently looking for a few good candidates.

Officials say when voters head to the polls next fall — they want there to be a member of their party on each ballot. Something that hasn’t always been the case when it comes to offices in the state house and-or senate.

Austin Reed is the organization’s executive director — and said it’s time to change that for good.

“Last year I only had four or five people to vote for on my ballot and there are about 15 positions so it’s important that even if the race is lost, it’s important people have the choice for a functioning democracy,” said Reed.

Reed said three people have stepped forward to run for area races — but five more democrats are needed to round out all the offices that will appear on the November ballot.

Meanwhile — Allan Griffin — the chairman of the Jasper County Republican Central Committee — said his party welcomes any and all competition come next year.