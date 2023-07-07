MISSOURI — Among the 31 bills signed into law Thursday by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, one could mean lower tax bills for seniors.

“Senate Bill 190” will get rid of the state income tax on Social Security benefits for all elderly residents, something that had only applied to certain taxpayers in the past. It also opens the door to freeze property taxes for all seniors if the county where they live agrees.

This change would also build on existing state tax breaks.

“A property tax credit through the state. and it’s based on their income and property tax payment. But that only helps people who I believe are a certain level of the federal poverty level. This is really going to help seniors who make too much to qualify for that credit but can’t afford to pay that huge property tax bill they get each year,” said Charlotte Foust, Area Agency on Aging Resource Dev. Spec.

All new bills take effect at the end of August.