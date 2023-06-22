WASHINGTON D.C. — Artificial intelligence companies have been warning the government to pass legislation for years – knowing that their technology could be used in malicious ways.

New bi-partisan legislation co-sponsored by Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal would deny AI companies immunity from criminal prosecution and civil lawsuits. Hawley also says anything that is generated by AI should come with a warning label.

“We’ve got to give people the tools to know what is real, what is not, and when they are harmed, they ought to be able to sue and protect themselves from these kind of predatory practices,” said Sen. Josh Hawley.

The senators say this bill would take power away from the biggest corporations in the world and give it to the American people.