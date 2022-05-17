MISSOURI — A Missouri politician announces she’s withdrawing as a candidate for U.S. Congress.

State Representative Sara Walsh was in the running for the 4th congressional seat currently held by Vicky Hartzler. Recent changes to district boundaries prompted her to reconsider.

Walsh stated, “The General Assembly passed a new congressional map that moved me and all of my current constituents into the 3rd Congressional District. Still, I voted for the map because I believe it was good for conservatives and good for Missouri. However, the newly drawn district that removes my strongest base of support has a severe impact on the chances of success for my campaign.”