Rep. Cori Bush shares racist death threats received since taking office

ST. LOUIS– Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush took to Twitter recently to share some of the racist death threats she has received since being elected as Missouri’s first black congresswoman in 2020.

Thursday, Bush tweeted, “White supremacists wanted me dead before I came to Congress. And white supremacist threats on my life have only intensified as a Black woman speaking truth in the halls of power. Just know: They won’t stop us. They can’t.”

Bush then tweeted some of the messages she received. One said you’re going to get yourself ‘murdered’ if you kept running your mouth. There was some racist language included in that message.

Another message she shared said, “You guys are Traitors and should be dealt with the punishment of being a Traitor. Hung of shot by a firing squad.”

Rep. Bush was a Ferguson protestor and Black Lives Matter activist. After her victory, she told FOX2 she will fight for community members who have been overlooked.

FOX2 political pundits discussed the topic on yesterday’s Hancock & Kelly.

Republican pundit John Hancock said, “There are sick and twisted people out there and this is patently wrong. And she needs and deserves to be protected, unfortunately, members of congress do have security details, but this is just you know sickening.”

Democratic pundit Michael Kelley said, There is no excuse for it. These folks who do it must be prosecuted.”

Kelley went on to say she is right to share what she is encountering and show the reality of what a Black female politician is living with.