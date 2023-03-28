The state Senate will vote on the two bills on Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Senate approved a $630 million Education Plan earmarked for school pay raises, school choice measures and local control.

The Senate education plan includes the following:

Teacher Pay Raise

Each teacher will receive the following pay raise:

$3,000 for zero to four years of service

$4,000 for five to nine years of service

$5,000 for 10 to 14 years of service

$6,000 for 15+ years of service

School Choice

Income cap at $250,000 per household for participation

$7,500 tax credit for private schools

$1,000 tax credit for homeschool families (receipts required)

Local Control

Additional $216 million investment in the state aid formula

Provide more money for Special Needs students and their teachers

Help economically disadvantaged students receive more opportunities

Other Senate measures sent to the House include the following:

Paid Maternity Leave

If approved, new mothers would receive eight weeks of paid maternity leave.

School Safety

Each school district is unique. This legislation gives schools the ability to undergo a risk and vulnerability assessment by the Oklahoma School Security Institute. This will enable schools to have the best plan in place to protect their children. This will create a grant program for districts to address the issues identified in the assessment.

Oklahoma Teacher Corps

The Oklahoma Teacher Corps Program aids teachers in the form of paying for tuition and fees for students who agree to teach for four years in a Title I school.

Mentorship Program

This measure gives a $500 annual stipend to mentor teachers to provide guidance to new teachers, whether they are just starting their careers or are new to the district.

Childcare for School Districts

This will create a pilot program to provide on-site childcare services to specific districts or provide stipends to employees to help cover childcare costs.

Certification Payments

School districts will be given additional funding dedicated to pay for certifying teachers.