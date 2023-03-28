OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Senate approved a $630 million Education Plan earmarked for school pay raises, school choice measures and local control.
The Senate education plan includes the following:
Teacher Pay Raise
Each teacher will receive the following pay raise:
- $3,000 for zero to four years of service
- $4,000 for five to nine years of service
- $5,000 for 10 to 14 years of service
- $6,000 for 15+ years of service
School Choice
- Income cap at $250,000 per household for participation
- $7,500 tax credit for private schools
- $1,000 tax credit for homeschool families (receipts required)
Local Control
- Additional $216 million investment in the state aid formula
- Provide more money for Special Needs students and their teachers
- Help economically disadvantaged students receive more opportunities
Other Senate measures sent to the House include the following:
Paid Maternity Leave
If approved, new mothers would receive eight weeks of paid maternity leave.
School Safety
Each school district is unique. This legislation gives schools the ability to undergo a risk and vulnerability assessment by the Oklahoma School Security Institute. This will enable schools to have the best plan in place to protect their children. This will create a grant program for districts to address the issues identified in the assessment.
Oklahoma Teacher Corps
The Oklahoma Teacher Corps Program aids teachers in the form of paying for tuition and fees for students who agree to teach for four years in a Title I school.
Mentorship Program
This measure gives a $500 annual stipend to mentor teachers to provide guidance to new teachers, whether they are just starting their careers or are new to the district.
Childcare for School Districts
This will create a pilot program to provide on-site childcare services to specific districts or provide stipends to employees to help cover childcare costs.
Certification Payments
School districts will be given additional funding dedicated to pay for certifying teachers.