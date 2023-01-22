KSNF/KODE — A portion of Southeast Kansas now has a new senator-elect.

Republican Tim Shallenburger was selected at a senate convention held in Columbus, Kansas Sunday evening.

He’s replacing Richard Hilderbrand, who announced his resignation from the “District 13” seat earlier this month.

Shallenburger will fulfill nearly two years still left in the term.

District 13 covers Cherokee and Crawford counties, as well as parts of Bourbon and Labette counties.

Shallenburger told us he plans to focus on topics that many residents voiced their opinions on tonight.

“I will be on the transportation committee, we’re concerned about highway 69 as we have been for years down here. I will also be on the elections committee and the local government committee. I will be resigning today as Mayor of Baxter Springs, so I’m aware of the problems small towns have with raising money without raising property taxes. So, things like that we’re – and education. Education is important to everybody. How do we spend the money, where does it go, and is it getting in the classroom?” said Senator-Elect Tim Shallenburger, (R) District 13, Kansas.

Shallenburger says he plans to leave for Topeka Monday morning, where he hopes to be sworn in by the afternoon.