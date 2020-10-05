Missouri political insiders comment on President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

ST. LOUIS – With only 32 days left until the election, the diagnosis of COVID-19 for the president certainly makes the election a bit more complex in many ways.

This diagnosis for president trump will impact many things.

First of all his day-to-day governing will be impacted although he says he feels fine and he has plenty of aides to help with duties.

But from a campaign standpoint, it will certainly change his strategy.

If he does what is recommended and quarantines for two weeks that means no more big rallies for half of what is left of the campaign.

That could also impact the next debate.

FOX 2’s John Brown spoke with our FOX 2 political analysts to get their insight into what this does for the election.

“I don’t think this particular diagnosis is going to fundamentally change the way the race is played out. I think the president is going to continue to get his message out. I hope that you see him visually, much like Governor Parson had done in Missouri when he was diagnosed. They put out a Facebook post everyday of the Governor talking to the camera reassuring people of Missouri that he was doing well through this. I expect and hope the president will handle it much the same way. If that’s the case then he’ll be off the trail for a couple weeks, but I don’t think it will change the fundamental dynamic of the election,” Republican Party of Missouri Chair John Hancock said.

“I think the president is fine running his campaign from the White House. That’s essentially what both candidates have had to do throughout this entire process. Unfortunately for the president and his supporters, this goes against the narrative that the president had that this only affects older people, people who have issues, it’s not that big of a deal, it’s a Democratic hoax. So, that now is the backdrop for this campaign going forward while the president with 30 something days left in the election spends at least 14 of them stuck in the White House by himself,” The Kelley Group Principal Michael Kelley said.