KANSAS — The former Kansas City Mayor is running for a seat in the Senate.

Mark R. Holland (D) is a 4th generation Kansan minister and former mayor of Kansas City, Kans. who is running for the Senate General Election against incumbent candidate Jerry Moran (R) and David Graham (L).

Holland says he has always been committed to serving those in need. He followed in the footsteps of his father to become a pastor. Within that ministry, he served three churches, one of them as the senior pastor. He also founded the Mainstream UMC, a global campaign to advocate for the ordination and marriage of the LGBTQ+ community within the church.

After Holland served the community as Wyandotte County Commissioner, he was elected the Mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. During that time, Holland advocated for expanding access to healthcare, expanded the economy, and lowered the unemployment rate.

Holland says “I am running for U.S. Senate because our country is bitterly divided by partisan politics. We need to come together to solve real problems, American problems, Kansas problems. I will put values, my country, and my state ahead of partisan politics.”

