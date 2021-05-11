Kansas House Rep. Brett Parker resigns from legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Representative Brett Parker, D – Overland Park, announced that he is resigning from his position in the 29th district.
In a tweet, Parker said, “It is bittersweet to wrap up my time in office but I am excited to explore the next step in my career & create more space for friends & family.”
Parker was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives after defeating incumbent James Todd, R – Overland Park, in 2016. He defeated Todd again in 2018 and Republican Jerry Clinton in 2020.
He was most recently a Ranking Minorty Member on the Health and Human Services Committee as well as serving on the Appropriations, Elections and Insurance and Pensions committees.
According to his campaign website, Parker was a proponent of medicaid expansion, protecting education funding, secure and fair elections, lowering the food sales tax, common sense gun reform and social equity.