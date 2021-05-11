Kansas House Rep. Brett Parker resigns from legislature

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Representative Brett Parker, D – Overland Park, announced that he is resigning from his position in the 29th district.

In a tweet, Parker said, “It is bittersweet to wrap up my time in office but I am excited to explore the next step in my career & create more space for friends & family.”

Parker was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives after defeating incumbent James Todd, R – Overland Park, in 2016. He defeated Todd again in 2018 and Republican Jerry Clinton in 2020.

He was most recently a Ranking Minorty Member on the Health and Human Services Committee as well as serving on the Appropriations, Elections and Insurance and Pensions committees.

According to his campaign website, Parker was a proponent of medicaid expansion, protecting education funding, secure and fair elections, lowering the food sales tax, common sense gun reform and social equity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission