Hawley’s Bipartisan ‘Duck Boat Safety Enhancement Act’ Passes Senate Unanimously

WASHINGTON — Today U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) spoke on the Senate floor regarding the unanimous passage of his bipartisan legislation to improve the safety of duck boats following the 2018 tragedy on Table Rock Lake.

Sen. Hawley’s legislation, introduced in April 2019, would authorize previously-outlined National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommendations and is cosponsored by Senators Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

Senator Hawley’s remarks can be seen here.