Hawley, Sanders team up on legislation to provide another round of $1,200 stimulus checks

WASHINGTON — Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is teaming up with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to introduce an amendment that would provide another round of direct payments to working class Americans.

On Thursday, Hawley, along with Sanders, introduced a bill that would bring back another round of stimulus checks like the ones that were given out in the Spring. He proposed $1,200 per person and $500 per child.

He’s calling on the Senate to take an up or down vote on the item — apart from the main COVID relief packages currently being discussed that do not included stimulus checks.

“Here’s my point with this: When I said if the Senate can’t agree on a larger COVID relief bill, I’m not going to allow working families to be held hostage,” Hawley said.

Their proposal looks like what happened in April when stimulus check were sent out or deposited to individuals making up to $75,000 a year (past that, the check amount is adjusted).

Current COVID relief bills either don’t include checks or include smaller checks. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin recently pitched $600.

Congressional Democrats are also airing concerns that no COVID relief at all will be passed before 2021.

“Everyone knows that this bipartisan proposal is the only real game in town at the moment, the only proposal with enough bipartisan support to hopefully pass both houses of congress before the end of the year. Everyone knows that it seems except leader McConnell,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said in reference to a larger proposed COVID relief package.

Sanders said in the midst of the pandemic and economic crisis, this amendment would make certain working families get the urgent and direct support they need to survive.

“A direct payment of $1,200 for adults and $500 for kids would help desperate families pay rent and heating bills, put food on the table, and be able to go to the doctor,” Sanders said.

“In the midst of so much economic desperation, Congress cannot go on recess without providing this $1,200 emergency assistance to the American people in their time of need. I look forward to working across the aisle with Senator Hawley to ensure that the United States Senate passes this amendment.”

Hawley said he will not vote for a bill that doesn’t include checks. But he’s also not negotiating far into the future.

“Well it’s already happened once this year, and my point is that we have to make sure it happens again. This would be the second payment this year. And we may well have to consider in the first quarter of 2021 given the economic circumstances what we should do then. But we should at the very least be doing it now,” Hawley said.

Hawley said that he spoke to President Donald Trump about his proposal. Hawley said Trump would support the plan.