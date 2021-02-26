Hawley reiterates he did nothing wrong objecting to election certification

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) is frustrated with a lack of answers as to why Capitol Police did not receive help on the day of the Jan. 6 riot.

In an interview with FOX 2’s Vic Faust, the senator also says he did nothing wrong by objecting to the election of President Joe Biden and he discusses a new plan of his to help American workers.

Sen. Hawley says nothing he did on the day of the Capitol riot contributed or led to the chaos.

“What my job is to do is represent my constituents. To take their concerns here to the US Senate and that’s exactly what I did,” he said. “Democrats objected in 11 states over three presidential elections in the last 20 years. I objected to one on behalf of Missouri.”

Following the riot, the Senate voted to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. Hawley objected to the results in Pennsylvania and Arizona. The Senate ultimately rejected those objections by votes of 92-7 and 93-6, respectively.

The senator says he’s little or no information from Capitol Police why things unfolded the way they did. He also says he’s been attacked by Democrats for following his legal process as a US senator.

“We have a democratic debate,” Hawley said. “It’s part of the certification process. What we don’t have is provisions for violent criminal mobs.”

Hawley says the two most pressing issues facing the country are the COVID crisis and getting people back to work.

“I introduced new legislation this week called the Blue Collar Bonus,” he said. “It will give every worker in your state and country a pay raise. Everybody who makes $16.50 an hour or less will get a tax credit under my plan, worth thousands a year.”



We asked the senator about rumors that he’s considering a run for president but Hawley insists he is not. On the eve of the Conservative Political Action Conference, we asked Hawley if he believes the Republican Party is divided, but the senator did not provide a “yes” or “no.” Former President Donald Trump is the keynote speaker for the event.