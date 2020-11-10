Hawley Introduces Bill to Ban Ballot Harvesting, Protect Election Integrity

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators chose party leaders Tuesday with few changes at the top, but it's unclear who will be the majority leader in the new Congress with no party having secured control of the Senateuntil a January runoff election in Georgia.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., won another term as Republican leader, his office said, cementing his role as the longest-serving GOP leader in U.S. history. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. won his party's support to stay on leading the Democrats, according to a Democrat granted anonymity to discuss the closed-door balloting.