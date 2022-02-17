WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) criticized the 2021 Farm Producer Survey as President Biden’s Administration “advancing his woke agenda” due to some of its questions.

In a Twitter post by the Senator, Hawley said he was sent the latest farm producer survey by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and sarcastically outlined it’s questions pertaining to the recipient’s gender, if they are transgender, and their sexual orientation.

The questions Sen. Hawley specifically refers to are as follows:

How do you currently describe yourself? Male Female Transgender None of these, specify

Was your sex recorded as male or female at birth? Male Female

Which of the following best represents how you think of yourself Gay or lesbian Straight, that is, not gay or lesbian Bisexual None of these, specify I am not sure yet I don’t know what this question means



The USDA uses these surveys to collect data and “improve knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help USDA improve services to them.” Some argue the questions are essential to understanding the changing landscape of U.S. farmers along with other factors such as age, race, and military service.

The 2021 survey as seen in Sen. Hawley’s tweets was sent out to about 75,000 U.S. agricultural producers. The USDA agricultural census approximates 3.4 million total ‘producers’ total for the country. Participation in the survey is voluntary and the information provided by the producers and other recipients is confidential.