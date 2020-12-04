Hardships mount in Kentucky as COVID-19 relief talks drag on

Owners of The Black Italian restaurant and catering service, Paula Hunter, left, and her husband Anthony Hunter in their empty restaurant in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The Hunter’s spun off their catering service into a restaurant but now, hit with a recent statewide order closing restaurants to indoor dining until mid-December, the couple is hoping for another round of federal aid to hang on until vaccines can conquer the virus. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Paula and Anthony Hunter spun off their catering service into a restaurant serving Italian food with a “touch of soul” right before the coronavirus hit. Soon, both Louisville businesses slammed to a halt, and the couple relied on federal relief to help stay afloat.

They improvised to keep income flowing in, navigating a maze of food delivery mobile apps and prepping boxed lunches for health care workers toiling long hours at local hospitals.

Now, hit with a recent statewide order closing restaurants to indoor dining until mid-December, the couple is hoping for another round of federal aid to hang on until a vaccine arrives.

“Just a few more months, you know, get us through this,” said Paula Hunter, who owns the Black Italian restaurant along with her husband.

Kentucky’s senior senator, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is at the center of congressional negotiations on another relief package. Kentucky voters didn’t punish McConnell for the long-stalemated talks, awarding him a lopsided victory as he secured a seventh term in last month’s election. He spent the campaign boasting about the money he delivered for the Bluegrass State in the massive federal relief package passed early in the pandemic.

While reports of hardship are growing in Kentucky, much of the political pressure there is focused not on McConnell but on the state’s Democratic governor, Andy Beshear.

Beshear is under fire from business owners and state GOP leaders who think the virus-related restrictions he’s imposed on daily life in Kentucky have gone too far. Emboldened by gains they made in the November elections, GOP legislative leaders are expected to push to rein in Beshear’s authority to take emergency measures when the legislature convenes next year.

Beshear says he’s focused on saving lives but Congress must do its part and pass more aid.

“We need people to not be Democrats or Republicans but to be human beings and do the right thing,” the governor said in an interview. “People out there are dying, People out there are hurting. This is the time to invest in our people and in their safety.”

With COVID-19 surging across the country, a group of Senate centrists has offered a $908 billion federal relief package aimed at breaking the monthslong logjam. McConnell hasn’t budged so far from a $550 billion plan that failed twice this fall but said Thursday that “compromise is within reach” as bipartisan talks gained momentum in the Senate.

“There is no reason why we should not deliver another major pandemic relief package to help the American people through what seems poised to be the last chapters of this battle,” McConnell said in a Senate speech this week.

In his home state, anxiety is rising along with deaths, infections and hospitalizations.

In a region already reeling from the decline of coal mining, eastern Kentucky pastor Chris Bartley has heard an unprecedented chorus of pleas for help from people whose lives have been shattered by the economic turmoil caused by COVID-19.

“You hear the desperation in the phone calls: ‘I have to pay my rent today. I’ve done everything I can do. I’ve offered to rake leaves or mow grass or anything I can do.’ They’ve lost their job or the stimulus has run out,” said Bartley, associate pastor at a Methodist church in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Along with prayers for divine guidance, Bartley hopes to see more relief from Congress.

Beshear, meanwhile, delivers daily doses of grim news of the state’s virus cases and deaths and presses for another economic lifeline for struggling businesses, the unemployed, and state and local governments.

“We saw the first round of CARES Act funding really flow through our economy in a positive manner,” he said. “People needed the dollars. They spent the dollars. We saw businesses lifted up by those dollars. We were able to use funds to help people stay in their homes with an eviction-relief fund. Pay their utility bills so they didn’t end up in debt.”

Beshear has carefully avoided calling out McConnell or President Donald Trump as the impasse drags on. Republicans dominated federal and state elections last month in Kentucky.

The governor has fought his own battles as his restrictions on businesses, gatherings and schools have drawn opposition from GOP lawmakers, business operators and the state’s Republican attorney general.

Kentucky’s Supreme Court last month upheld the governor’s authority to issue coronavirus-related mandates, but Beshear is now embroiled in another legal fight over his recent virus-related suspension of in-person classes at religious schools.

Some restaurant operators vow to reopen their dining rooms to 50% capacity later this month, regardless of whether Beshear chooses to extend his current order closing restaurants and bars to indoor dining until Dec. 13. Beshear said Wednesday he doesn’t expect to extend the order. The governor set aside $40 million in federal aid to help bars and restaurants reeling from the restrictions, but many say it will cover only a small portion of the revenue they’re losing.

Publicly, Beshear shrugs off the pushback from his detractors.

“I’m willing to take whatever blame some people want to heap out there,” he said. “If it means that their relatives are still around for Christmas this year and Christmas next year, I’ll take it.”

Meanwhile, Beshear this week announced the release of an additional $50 million in federal relief funding to reimburse hard-hit city and county governments for coronavirus-related expenses.

Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones welcomed the influx of money but warned that without another federal relief package, the hardships will intensify for city and county governments faced with increasing demands from constituents amid shrinking tax revenues.

He’s hoping any new federal package includes another round of Paycheck Protection Program subsidies for struggling businesses and an extension of supplemental federal unemployment programs.

“There’s no question if there’s not an extension of the unemployment benefits and another round of PPP funding, it will have a catastrophic impact on local revenues,” Jones said.

Bartley sees the damage being inflicted on families firsthand.

“I’m dealing with more mental health issues than I ever have in 20 years,” he said.

At his church’s food pantry, demand fell after Congress passed the massive aid bill months ago, but now more and more people are showing up for bags of groceries.

“It’s almost as much as we can do to keep up again,” Bartley said.

Congress, he added, needs to “get past all of the politics” and provide more aid to those in need.

“I don’t know a whole lot about the political scheme of all this, but it seems like we’ve got to do something for the betterment of our country,” Bartley said. “I don’t know how or what that could be. But it feels like something has to happen, or it’s like the dam is going to break.”

Hudspeth Blackburn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

