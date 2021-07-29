Former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon will not be running for US Senate

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The race to become Senator Roy Blunt’s successor will be missing one high-profile candidate. Former Governor Jay Nixon was rumored to be running for the seat. He made it clear today that he is not be running for US Senate.

Nixon’s successor, former Governor Eric Greitens, is running for the Missouri Senate seat. Other Republicans in the race include Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey.

Democrats running for Senate in Missouri include Lucas Kunce, Scott Sifton, Spencer Toder, Jewel Kelly, and Gena Ross. You can see a full list of the candidates here.

The election takes place on November 8, 2022. Blunt has not yet endorsed anyone but he expects a Republican to follow him after retirement.

Former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon tweeted this statement Thursday:

“I have truly enjoyed the positive changes in my life and fitness since completing 30 consecutive years of public service. I am not running for U.S. Senate. I choose a different path.

I will keep practicing law in an impactful way, teaching at Washington University Law School, and expanding my service-especially protecting and conserving our parks, wildlands, and waterways.

While I deeply appreciate the many people who have reached out and acknowledging folks’ angst about the track of our country’s divisive politics, I believe I will be more effective outside of this partisan back and forth.

I always thrived on policy more than politics. My post-Governor involvement on a

myriad of matters is not filtered through a partisan lens – that is liberating and I want it to continue. My lifelong work to conserve our land, water, and to improve the quality of life for people in our cities, small towns, rural communities, and future generations will be a growing focus.

The people of Missouri honored me with their trust and confidence many times and for that opportunity to serve, I am eternally grateful. I am very proud of the work we accomplished.

Our team worked diligently to provide opportunities and changed lives in many positive ways, with a granite foundation of strong Missouri values. I will continue to serve through my legal work here at Dowd Bennett, my teaching, my writing, my outdoor passion, and a positive attitude about our joined future.”