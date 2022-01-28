SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Billy Long criticized YouTube on Friday after the platform removed a campaign ad of his focusing on election integrity.

In a release from Long’s office, the Senate candidate voiced his displeasure and cited other conservative figureheads also subjected to content removal across social media.

“I am not alone in getting canceled by YouTube,” said Long. “There has been a deliberate, orchestrated effort by Big Tech to silence those who have views that do not align with their liberal-leaning agenda. Just look at what Twitter did to President Trump. He is still banned from communicating directly to the American people on its platform. Meanwhile, YouTube protects the platforms of losing candidates like Stacey Abrams and Hillary Clinton who continue to question their election outcomes.”

Long continued to say YouTube’s behavior was “un-American and straight from the communist playbook.”