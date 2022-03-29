ST. LOUIS – Anheuser Busch heiress, Trudy Busch Valentine, files to run for U.S. Senate as a Democrat.

She’s the daughter of the late Gussie Busch. Former State Senator, Scott Sifton, dropped out of the race after she filed and endorsed her.

Tuesday morning, Busch Valentine, who has no experience as an elected politician but has been a large fundraiser, released a biographical video highlighting her experience as a nurse and her family story of losses to cancer and a drug overdose.

As of Tuesday morning, 12 Democrats had filed for the race.

On the Republican side, 19 Republicans have filed to run.