KANSAS — There’s still time to register to vote for the upcoming General Election in November.

Kansas voters must be registered between 15-21 days before any given election depending on county-specific guidelines. If you missed your chance to register for the Primary Election, you are still eligible to register for the General Election.

Kansas allows eligible voters to register online, by mail, and in person. You can register online by following this link here. You can register by mail using this application here. The address to mail your registration is included at the bottom of the printable pdf form.

Persons who want to vote in Labette County must be registered by October 18th. To register in person in Labette County you can call the Election Clerk for more information at 620-795-2138.

Persons who want to vote in Cherokee County must register by October 18th. To register in person in Cherokee County you can visit the County Clerk’s Office at 110 W Maple St # 31, Columbus, Kans. 66725.

Persons who want to vote in Crawford County must register by October 24th. To register in person you can go to the Crawford County Clerk’s Office located on the 2nd floor of the Crawford County Courthouse at 111 E. Forest, PO Box 249 Girard, Kans. 66743.

Persons who want to vote in Bourbon County must register by October 18th. To register in person you can go to the Bourbon County Clerk’s Office located at 210 S. National Ave. Fort Scott, Kans. 66701.

You can confirm your registration and your polling places by following this link here.