2020 is a referendum on socialism, CPAC speakers say

Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 in National Harbor, Md,. on Feb. 28, 2020.Samuel Corum / Getty Images

OXON HILL, Md. — As the first few days of CPAC wrap up, high-profile conservative figures have emphasized that the 2020 election is a referendum on socialism rather than the Democrat who will ultimately become the nominee. In fact, the theme of this year’s conference is “America vs. Socialism.”

Though Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the current Democratic front-runner, has been name-checked on occasion, the event has primarily emphasized the dangers of the Democratic party itself, which the participants at the Conservative Political Action Conference say has morphed into an entirely socialist entity.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow stated that he wouldn’t mind having a socialist at the top of the Democratic ticket.

“I am perfectly happy to have a Socialist candidate so we can have it out,” he said Friday afternoon on a panel with Ivanka Trump and American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp. “President Trump is more than prepared to show the world why what he called in Davos, Switzerland ‘the American model of free enterprise’ will whip socialism every time hands down.”

Kudlow added that voters should look to the past to see “time and again that socialism is the loser.” He also explained that a socialist economy is a great fear of his because it could tank the U.S. economy.

Ivanka made similar arguments, though calling out socialism less directly than Kudlow. Instead, she stressed the importance of the private sector to economic success.

“Our economy is the envy of the world,” the first daughter said, highlighting the benefits of President Trump’s pro-growth policies.

Schlapp echoed both panelists but made a point to swipe Sanders specifically.

“You don’t feel the Bern! We know that,” the ACU chairman said. “There’s no Bern-ing going on here!”

Earlier Friday, senior advisor for President Trump’s reelection campaign, Kimberly Guilfoyle, previewed tomorrow’s Democratic primary in South Carolina and warned the crowd of what’s at stake in 2020.

“Democrats will be one step closer to nominating a socialist to lead their party,” she said.

She noted that she often reflects on the possible alternative to President Trump this election cycle.

“America will never be a socialist country,” Guilfoyle stated, calling Democrats children running around a playground suffering from “Trump derangement syndrome.”

She reassured the crowd however, that no one can prevent Trump’s reelection bid.

“The squad, the socialists. Let them run, let them run baby because nothing can stop the Trump train,” Guilfoyle said to cheers.

Among the audience at CPAC are many conservative student groups like Turning Point USA and university chapters of College Republicans. Several speakers at the 2020 conference urged this next generation of voters to disavow socialism despite the left’s argument that — in Guilfoyle’s words — socialism is “cool” or “woke.”

CPAC continues through Sunday and will feature an appearance from President Trump Saturday afternoon.