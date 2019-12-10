Political subdivisions concerned about minimum wage increase

MISSOURI — Political subdivisions are worried about losing their employees if they do not increase their minimum wage rates.

The Neosho/Newton County Library does not have to raise their minimum wage because its a political subdivision.

But to keep their employees from quitting, they feel increasing their rates is necessary.

Starting January 1st, the minimum wage rate in Missouri will raise from $8.60 to $9.45.

Voters in 2018 approved a plan to raise wages by 85 cents an hour every year until the rate hits $12 an hour in 2023.

Carrie Cline, Neosho/Newton County Library Director, said, “The fear is that the full time people won’t be getting the kind of raises ever again so we can keep accommodating part-time increases. We also have part-time people who have been here a long time and eventually they will be earning the same amount as the person coming right off the street.”

Cline says there are nine employees currently working at a minimum wage rate at the library.