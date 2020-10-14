Political sign theft or vandalism punishable by $2,500 fine or year in jail

FOUR STATE AREA — With the election coming up, multiple people are seeing their political signs stolen around the country, even in the Four States.

In the Four States, political signs have been defaced or removed from private property. According to police 11 signs have been stolen or vandalized in the Joplin since April. Organizers of each political party have started to recognize trends with how signs go missing.

Krista Stark, Southwest Missouri Democrats Director, said, “It does seem more systemic than normal this year I would say, in fact we have more sign stealing on I would say than the 2016 campaign, which seems a little strange, but it almost seems systemic.”

Robert Stokes, Joplin GOP Regional Fields Director, said, “So people are having to come in 2 and 3 times to get signs replacements, and a lot of times its in a single neighborhood. There will be signs stolen from one person, comes in and talks to us, then we’ll find out everyone on that street had it removed.”

In Missouri, if someone is found guilty of stealing or ruining a sign they could face fines up to $2,500 and up to a year in jail.