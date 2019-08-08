Police warn of convincing fake bills in Coffeyville

Counterfeit Money

COFFEYVILLE, Kan.— Coffeyville Police are warning residents of counterfeit bills being passed around in the area.

The bills appear to be “washed” money, meaning the ink is removed off of a $1.00 bill and then reprinted to be a $20.00 or a $50.00.

Police report that the bills are an odd shade of green because of the acid used to remove the old ink.

Police suggest if you suspect a bill may be a fake, hold it up to the light. All newer bills $5+ should have the face image on the right side of the bill and may also have a security strip on the left side.

