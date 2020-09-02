Police shoot man in Jennings; suspect accused of opening fire on four officers

JENNINGS, Mo. – St. Louis County police say a man is in the hospital after opening fire on four police officers.

Police say it happened on the 5700 block of Hodiamont this afternoon when officers from the special response unit showed up to arrest a man wanted for first degree assault.

Officers were able to take him into custody. However, Sgt. Ben Granda says a second man who was sitting in a truck somehow got involved with the officers. Granda says that man had a gun and fired at the officers.

Granda says the four officers then returned fire, striking the man. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. None of the offices were injured.

Granda says investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the man getting out of the truck and firing at the officers.

There were many evidence markers at the scene and police are canvasing the area for evidence.

An unmarked police car was damaged during the shooting.

Granda is asking anyone who witnessed the incident along the busy stretch of West Florissant near Hodiamont to come forward with information.

The offices were wearing body cameras. Investigators are also looking to see if other surveillance cameras recorded any of the incident.

“Voluntary compliance with law enforcement when we’re doing our job is the best thing for everybody, it ensures the safety for everyone involved,” said Sgt. Ben Granda. “A shootout in broad daylight is not something we want, no policeman wants that, its not good for the officers, its certainly not good for the individual they are trying to take into custody and it’s not good for the neighbors or those that call that place home.”

This officer-involved shooting came on the heels of a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer who died in the line of duty after a standoff Saturday.

“When you sign up for the job when you sign up to protect and serve, you accept the fact that you might not come home from work one day, I think that everybody has some good understanding of that when they put on the badge and the uniform,” said Sgt. Granda.