Police seeking gunman after shooting in West Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police are investigating a shooting in West Joplin.

Neighbors called police just before five this evening for reports of shots fired near 103 N Oak in Joplin.

When police arrived they found a female holding pressure on a victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, but is said to be in stable condition.

The victim told police they did not know who shot them and that the shooter fled the scene on foot.

No one is in custody at this time, but anyone with information on the matter should call the Joplin Police Department.

Corporal Michael Gauss, Joplin Police Department, said, “At this point in time, it’s not really a rise of concern. We don’t know as far as it being an isolated incident or not, but as far as if they do see some suspicious activity, they need to reach out to us immediately, so they need to just be aware of the situation that is going on around this area.”









This is a breaking story which will be updated with new details as they become available.