Police searching for suspect/car in Joplin storage unit homicide

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police are looking for a suspect and vehicle in relation to a deadly December shooting at a storage unit.

Police say a black Nissan Altima 3.5L SE (2005 or 2006 model) was seen arriving to the scene just before the shooting happened, and leaving right after.

It has five spoke aluminum wheels, a rear factory spoiler, chrome trim around the doors and windows, and tinted side and rear windows.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of the car. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Suspect’s Car (from surveillance video)

An example of the model of Nissan

The homicide happened on December 18th, 2019 at 12:15 PM, when police were called to Westside Mini Storage, 1717 South Roosevelt.

36-year-old Jonathan E. Powell was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

If you see the car in question or have any information on the case, contact Detective Sergeant Stahl at (417) 623-3131, extension 885, or at (417) 623-3131, extension 405, or via email at lstahl@joplinmo.org

