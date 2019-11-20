Police Searching For Subject After Hearing Shots Fired

JOPLIN–On November 20th, 2019 at approximately 12:07 P.M. officers with the Joplin Police Department were dispatched to 4432 S. McClelland Ave in reference to a suicidal subject calling the police.

Officers arrived to the area and located a vehicle they believed belong to the caller’s vehicle in McClelland Park. Upon seeing the vehicle officers then heard several gun shots. At this time Joplin Police SWAT was dispatched to the scene and is currently conducting a search of the area.

We ask that citizens stay out of the area. More details will be released as this case develops.