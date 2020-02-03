Police Searching for Man Who They Say Assaulted a Deputy

On the Morning of 02-03-2020 around 1:14 a.m. Deputy Sheriff Contreras made a traffic stop on a vehicle that had reported stolen license plates. He identified the driver of the vehicle and then attempted to detain the individual due to the license being stolen. The man failed to comply with the orders the deputy gave him. The man then assaulted the deputy by shoving the deputy and then the subject fled into a wooded area.

Officers responded to the area to assist in trying to locate the subject, however he was not located. After further investigation it was found the vehicle was stolen from Springfield.

At around 7:00am the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen who stated a subject had came to his home on NW 10th LN and requested something to drink. A deputy and officers from the Lamar Police Department responded to the area. When they arrived on scene it was reported the subject had jumped a fence and fled into a wooded area once again.

Numerous Law Enforcement Officers from Lamar Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office looked for the subject in the area of NW 50th Rd and NW 10th LN and NW 50th Rd and NW 20th LN. K9 teams from both the Lamar Police Department and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office also search the wooded area for the subject. A helicopter from the Missouri State Highway Patrol also flew the area, but the subject has not been located as of yet.

The man is believed to be a Jereme D. Fenley, of Shell Knob. Attached is a photograph of Fenley.