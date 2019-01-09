Police search for two men after tying up, robbing Joplin woman Video

JOPLIN, Mo. - Police are searching for two men after an elderly woman is tied up and robbed in her Joplin home.

Just before 8:30 Wednesday morning, Joplin Police responded to the northeast part of downtown for an invasion and robbery. An older woman says two men had forced their way inside, tied her up, and took her valuables and her car. They then abandoned her car near by, and left in the vehicle they had arrived in.

Authorities are searching for a 5-foot-10 white male, with black hair, a small mustache, and wearing a ball cap with a brown or camouflage coat. The second suspect is described as a taller white male. The suspect's vehicle is a late 90's red Dodge Ram pickup with no license plates, two smaller doors in the back, and two or three stickers in the back window.

If you have any information, call 417-623-3131 extension 634 or 911.