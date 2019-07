BENTON COUNTY, Ark.— Police continue to search for a missing teenager from Gentry, Arkansas.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Naomi Brinkley, 16, was last seen in Gentry. Brinkley has been missing since May 6, 2019.

Brinkley is described as 5’4″ and weighs 145 pounds with blue eyes and red hair.

If you have any information, please call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 1-479-273-5532.