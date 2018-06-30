Police Say Wyandotte Man Hit by Truck Dies

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WYANDOTTE, OK. - A Wyandotte man is hit and killed by a truck while police say he was just standing in the middle of a highway.

Just after 10:30 Friday night the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the area of State Highway 10 and East 176, just South of Wyandotte.

Authorities believe 37-year-old Michael Logan was standing in the middle of the Southbound lane.

That's when a Ford pickup traveling in the Southbound lane, hit Logan.

Police say he died from massive injuries sustained in the collision which is still under investigation.