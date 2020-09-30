Police report helicopter ‘hard landing’ in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Police are reporting a helicopter experienced a “hard landing” near Price Coffee Road.

According to Police Chief Jon Simpson, the call came in just before 3:30 p.m. that an aircraft went down in the 3100 block of Price Coffee Road.

Simpson says all passengers declined medical treatment.

A spokesperson for Summit Aviation in Bentonville said it’s a training helicopter.

“It was a hard landing and no one was injured. Thank god no one was hurt,” a spokesperson said.

According to Summit Aviation, the helicopter is still airworthy but they’re keeping it grounded until an inspection. The crew at the scene is working through how to get the helicopter back to the hanger, likely by a trailer.

Two people were on board at the time of the landing.

