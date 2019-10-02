Police Pursuit caught on TV Tower Cam

KSN Anchor Austin Hyslip turned the KSN / KODE tower camera to catch some of the pursuit

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Joplin Police Department tell us tonight that they went to perform a well-being check on a male in a black pickup on the parking lot of Wal-Mart, 2623 West 7th.

As the officer approached the male subject was startled awake and appeared impaired. The subject then backed his vehicle into a Joplin Police patrol car and fled.

It ended at West 23rd and South Connor, 10:50 PM was the time a neighbor said. The man was taken into custody on Felony warrants in Newton County. Also outstanding warrants in Jasper and Stone County. Now he will be facing additional charges in the city of Joplin.

Our KSN / KODE TV tower is located near 13th and Schifferdecker and KSN anchor Austin Hyslip turned the camera to catch part of the pursuit.

