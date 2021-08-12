Police officers are trying to solve a 29 year old missing persons case

JOPLIN, MO – Today marks 29 years since Tracy Pickett went missing from the Joplin Area.

Pickett was 14 years old at the time of her disappearance.

On August 11th, 1992 she spent the night at a friend’s home in Webb City.

The following morning another guest offered to take her home to Joplin.

That person claims he dropped Pickett off safely near a Pawnshop in Joplin.

Since that time, investigators have followed up on numerous leads and tips to try and solve this case.

Anyone with information should contact Captain Nick Jimenez with the Joplin Police Department at

(417) 623-3131 extension 1676.