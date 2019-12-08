Police Officer Shot and Killed While Waiting to Work his Shift in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, Ark.- An officer and suspect are dead after an exchange of gunfire on the square Saturday night.

The police chief says the man walked up and shot an officer as he was waiting for his partner.

The chief says it would appear he walked up, and executed his officer while he got ready to go out and work his beat tonight.

The suspect ran into a nearby ally way, police followed and shots were fired and the suspect later died.

Central EMS arrived and worked on both the suspect and officer but both died.

Police are not releasing the suspect or the officers name right now.

(KNWA) — A shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Rock Street, according to Central EMS.

Rock Street is near the Fayetteville Square.

Witnesses report hearing 15 to 20 shots.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office, FBI and Fayettville PD will work various parts of this case.