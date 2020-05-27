Police: New video shows missing Tulsa toddlers going down into creek

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say the search for two missing Oklahoma children has taken a heartbreaking turn.

Authorities say 3-year-old Miracle Crook and 2-year-old Tony Crook were last seen near the Shoreline Apartments in Tulsa on May 22.

The children were seen just minutes earlier with their mother, Donisha Willis, at a nearby convenience store.

About 30 minutes later that morning, a witness saw the children at the apartment with Willis.

She was found passed out on the couch by police at the apartment.

She allegedly became “verbally abusive,” KJRH reports, saying she didn’t care when asked where the children were.

Lt. John Adams says Willis is not giving any information on the whereabouts of the children and refused to cooperate.

Tulsa police say they have searched the area using K-9s, the dive team, helicopters, and more.

“We’ve spoken to the father and the mother and did not get any additional information,” Tulsa police said. “We know that many people have asked about the Amber Alert, and it has been addressed in many posts. Since we don’t have a suspect we cannot use an Amber Alert and we don’t control the system.”

On Monday, Tulsa police stopped vehicles entering and leaving the complex, and talked to every resident.

Surveillance video shows the children were last seen in front of the complex and walking alone around 10:15 a.m. on May 22.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tulsa police provided a heartbreaking update on the search for the children.

Investigators say they found another surveillance camera from the west side of the apartment complex that captured an image of the children.

“The video along the west side of the complex shows Mingo Creek here. The video further goes on to show that the children are on the video, they are seen playing in the grassy area along that creek area. And we do have video of the kids going down the embankment, holding hands together and never reappearing,” said Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin.

Officials say that their search is now along the Mingo Creek area and it has shifted to a “recovery effort.”

Investigators say that storms moving through the area caused high water in the creek, adding that there was no other spot where the children could have climbed out of the creek.

“We plan on finding these children,” he said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol brought their flat bottomed air boat to search the creek, and the Tulsa Fire Department is using sonar equipment to search the area.

Willis was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of assault and battery on a police officer after former conviction of a felony (AFCF) and child neglect AFCF.

If you have any information, call Tulsa police at 918-596-9222.