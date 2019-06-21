Police make arrest after masked man robs Joplin convenience store

JOPLIN, Mo.–

A Southwest Missouri man tries to run from police after robbing a Joplin convenience store and assaulting a worker.

Joplin Police responded to the Kum-N-Go on West 7th Street just before 2 a.m. A clerk told officers a man entered the store with his face covered, said he had a weapon, and assaulted the worker.

The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and ran. Officers found Kyle Canterbury, 31, of Carthage, hiding in a neighborhood near 6th and Monroe.

He was arrested and now faces first degree robbery charges. The investigation is on-going at this time.