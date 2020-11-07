Police Looking for Truck After it Caused a Car to Roll a Dozen Times

JOPLIN, Mo.– A 16-year-old has significant but non-life threatening injuries after his car rolled nearly 15 times.

Joplin Police were called last night just before 10:00 for a rollover crash on I-44 in the Westbound lane. Our Joplin News First reporter made it to the area where the vehicle came to a rest.

JPD says a truck moving through traffic clipped the front end of the car, causing it to flip. Witnesses say the car flipped 12-15 times. The truck never stopped.

Authorities are now searching for a white single cab, 70’s-80’s model truck. It could possibly have damage on it’s back bumper on either side from the crash.

If you know anything, you’re urged to call JPD at 417-623-3131.