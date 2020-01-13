Police looking for suspect in attempted Webb City house burglary, shots fired

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City police are searching for a man after an attempted burglary, where shots were fired.

Authorities are looking for 25-year-old Tre Ackerson, of Webb City. He is considered armed and dangerous. This image of Ackerson was captured on the doorbell camera of the home involved in the burglary.

Tre Ackerson

Around 2:40 A.M. Friday, officers were called to the 1000 block of Joanne Drive in Webb City for a burglary in progress.

The resident of the home fired several rounds from a handgun at Ackerson. Police say this was not a random burglary, and that the house was targeted by Ackerson.

If you see Ackerson or have any information on the case, call Webb City Police at 417-673-1911.