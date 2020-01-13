Police looking for suspect in attempted Webb City house burglary, shots fired

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City police are searching for a man after an attempted burglary, where shots were fired.
Authorities are looking for 25-year-old Tre Ackerson, of Webb City. He is considered armed and dangerous. This image of Ackerson was captured on the doorbell camera of the home involved in the burglary.
Around 2:40 A.M. Friday, officers were called to the 1000 block of Joanne Drive in Webb City for a burglary in progress.
The resident of the home fired several rounds from a handgun at Ackerson. Police say this was not a random burglary, and that the house was targeted by Ackerson.
If you see Ackerson or have any information on the case, call Webb City Police at 417-673-1911.