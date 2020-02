COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KSNF) — Police are looking for a southeast Kansas woman reported missing by her family.

Coffeyville Police say 44-year-old Tammy Love was last seen in the city Friday around 5:00pm.

Tammy Love, 44, missing

She does not have a cell phone and she does not have any form of her own transportation.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement agency.